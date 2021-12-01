Alamo Colleges District to provide free textbooks for students

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamo Colleges District is pairing up with Barnes & Noble College to provide free textbooks for all returning and new students during the Spring 2022 and Summer 2022 semesters.

The program AlamoBOOKS+ will provide required textbooks and course materials for students at all Alamo Colleges District campuses, officials said.

District officials say they plan to invest $17 million from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund Grants to pay for the textbooks.

Students will receive an email from the campus bookstore before the start of the semester asking them to select their preferred delivery method. Students can then choose to have them delivered or pick them up in-store.

“It’s too often that our students go without the textbooks they need to succeed due to financial difficulties,” said Dr. Mike Flores, Chancellor for the Alamo Colleges District. “We know through our faculty and focus group discussions with our students that many of them either go without textbooks during their studies or even have to take on an extra shift at work to cover the cost of their course materials.”

Ad

Dr. Flores said the district is working to find other ways to alleviate textbook costs once the summer semester is over. So far, the district has launched other initiatives such as loan laptops, hotspots, and park and learn internet access across all its campuses.

To learn more about the AlamoBooks+ program you can visit their website.

More on KSAT: