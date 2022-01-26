Kitchen fire spreads, damages home on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters battled a spreading kitchen fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side late Tuesday night.

The fire was called in around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Roland Road, not far from Sinclair Road and East Southcross.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in the kitchen of the home. Fire officials said they had a difficult time at first getting inside the house because it was so packed full of items.

The fire spread from the kitchen down into the basement and into the attic, authorities said. The fire was put out without incident.

The SAFD said no one was inside at the time of the fire. The cause however, is not currently known. Damage is estimated at $50,000.

A fire investigation team has since been called out to determine the exact cause.