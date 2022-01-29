59º

Local News

600 vehicles line up to receive free trees at drive thru Jammin’ Jams event

If you missed Saturday’s event, there are three others planned

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Trending, San Antonio, Parks and Recreation, Free, ksatkids
Jammin' Jams Tree Event (San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department)

SAN ANTONIO – Free trees? Yes, please! Six hundred vehicles lined up early Saturday to claim a free tree at the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department’s Jammin’ Jams event.

The annual fruit and nut tree adoption event happened at 8 a.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium. One tree was given to each vehicle while supplies lasted.

According to a Facebook post from Parks and Rec, the trees sold out. However, if you weren’t able to snag a free tree today, there are three more opportunities.

That’s 600 cars!! If you are not one of the lucky ones already in line, (8am) we have 3 more opportunities! 🌿 •...

Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday, January 29, 2022

If you do plan on attending one of the free tree events, you’re encouraged to arrive early.

Tree varieties include apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach and pecan.

You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.

The remaining Jammin’ Jams tree adoption events are listed below:

  • February 12 – Monterrey Park (5909 W Commerce St) – Walk-Up
  • March 5 – Texas A&M University-SA (One University Way/Parking Lot B) – Drive-Thru
  • March 26 – Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Dr) – Drive-Thru

A total of 600 trees will be available at each event.

🌳 JAMMIN’ JAMS - Fruit and Nut Tree Adoption!! 🍎 The first of 4 opportunities to take home a FREE tree happens this...

Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email