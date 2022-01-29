600 vehicles line up to receive free trees at drive thru Jammin’ Jams event

SAN ANTONIO – Free trees? Yes, please! Six hundred vehicles lined up early Saturday to claim a free tree at the San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department’s Jammin’ Jams event.

The annual fruit and nut tree adoption event happened at 8 a.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium. One tree was given to each vehicle while supplies lasted.

According to a Facebook post from Parks and Rec, the trees sold out. However, if you weren’t able to snag a free tree today, there are three more opportunities.

If you do plan on attending one of the free tree events, you’re encouraged to arrive early.

Tree varieties include apple, apricot, avocado, orange, peach and pecan.

You do not have to be a resident of San Antonio to receive a free tree.

The remaining Jammin’ Jams tree adoption events are listed below:

February 12 – Monterrey Park (5909 W Commerce St) – Walk-Up

March 5 – Texas A&M University-SA (One University Way/Parking Lot B) – Drive-Thru

March 26 – Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Dr) – Drive-Thru

A total of 600 trees will be available at each event.