Do home tests, vaccines work on omicron? Your COVID-19 questions answered from University Health Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling

SAN ANTONIO – Watch University Health Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling answer commonly asked questions about the omicron variant including:
- What should I do if the home COVID test is positive?
- What should I do if the home COVID test is negative but I have been exposed?
- What do we know about BA.2, what some are calling “Stealth Omicron?”
- I’ve had Delta and Omicron. Do I really need a COVID-19 vaccine?
- How do I know if I have Long COVID and how do I treat it?
- When should you take an adult or child with COVID-10 to the ER?
- Does Omicron cause the same complications (Long COVID, MIS-C, etc.) as the other variants?