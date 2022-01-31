60º

Do home tests, vaccines work on omicron? Your COVID-19 questions answered from University Health Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling

Bowling also addressed when someone with COVID-19 should go to the ER

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – Watch University Health Epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling answer commonly asked questions about the omicron variant including:

  • What should I do if the home COVID test is positive?
  • What should I do if the home COVID test is negative but I have been exposed?
  • What do we know about BA.2, what some are calling “Stealth Omicron?”
  • I’ve had Delta and Omicron. Do I really need a COVID-19 vaccine?
  • How do I know if I have Long COVID and how do I treat it?
  • When should you take an adult or child with COVID-10 to the ER?
  • Does Omicron cause the same complications (Long COVID, MIS-C, etc.) as the other variants?

