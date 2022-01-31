60º

LIVE

Local News

How do COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility?

There has been no link found between vaccines and infertility, but COVID-19 infection may have a short-term impact on male fertility

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, SAQ, SAQ Answers, fertility, vaccines, Trust Index, University Health, Jason Bowling

SAN ANTONIO – Concerns about whether the COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility have kept some from getting the shots, but a local disease expert says a recent large study has found no long-term fertility changes.

University Health epidemiologist Dr. Jason Bowling said the question has come up a lot, and there is now even more data that shows the vaccines to be safe for reproductive health.

Bowling cited a recent study on 2,000 couples conducted in Boston. It found no link between vaccines and a woman’s chance of getting pregnant but did find that a COVID-19 infection may have a short-term impact on male fertility.

Bowling also said another study found that men who had COVID-19 are more than three times more likely to be diagnosed with erectile dysfunction.

“Obviously, there are some concerns that having COVID infection can impact sexual health. [Those are] even more reasons for couples that are interested in getting pregnant or concerned about fertility issues to consider getting the COVID vaccine,” Bowling said.

You can hear Bowling’s full answer about whether COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility in the video player at the top of this article.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email