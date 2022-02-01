San Antonians head out to area pharmacies to get free N95 masks

SAN ANTONIO – Like many San Antonians over the past 48 hours, Southwest Side resident Sal Campacos rushed to the store to grab his free N95 masks.

“I usually just use whatever mask that I have available, but I think these are the best ones,” Campacos said.

The federal government started distributing millions of N95 masks to stores and pharmacies across the country, and in the San Antonio area, H-E-B and CVS are among the many pharmacies that have received shipments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the N95 and KN95 masks offer better protection against the omicron variant when compared to cloth or surgical masks.

But supplies are limited, which is why David Wenske and Rebecca Quintanilla wanted to get theirs before they ran out.

“My sister sent me a text and said, ‘They have them at CVS.’ We actually went to another one and they don’t have them. So then we came back here,” Quintanilla said.

“They do feel a lot more better on your face. And it just feels like nothing comes in the sides,” Wenske said.

H-E-B is handing out free masks while their supply lasts and as they receive shipments. An H-E-B spokesperson said customers need to go to the pharmacy to pick up their masks.

The people who spoke to KSAT on Monday said the process of getting free mask has not been difficult. Each person gets a package with three free N-95 masks.

“I was thinking that you maybe had to show your driver’s license or something like that. But no, it’s kind of the honor system,” Wenske said.

It’s just another layer of protection during an uncertain pandemic for many San Antonians.

“I believe everyone here should be able to take care of themselves or their families for their children, too,” Monica Gonzalez said.

