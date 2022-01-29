Free N95 masks are being distributed in the San Antonio area. Here’s where to get yours.

3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Free N95 masks are starting to be distributed in the San Antonio area this weekend, as part of the Biden Administration’s initiative to help combat the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

If you’re wondering where to get yours, several stores and pharmacies around town will be offering them free of charge. Each person is limited to three free masks.

The White House announced last week that 400 million N95 masks would be made available for free to all U.S residents, the Associated Press reports.

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a list of pharmacies that will be distributing the free masks, as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Listed below are locations in the San Antonio area that are handing out the free N95s:

Costco

CVS Pharmacy - CVS Health said customers can request masks at the front of store checkout and signs will be posted to indicate N95 mask availability. For the CVS pharmacies in Target, free N95 masks will be available at the pharmacy counter.

H-E-B

Sam’s Club

Walmart

Walgreens - In a statement from Walgreens, the pharmacy said they will have in-store signage indicating store participation in the federal program. They will also frequently update their N95 mask program store locator list as shipments arrive in-store.

Supplies are limited, but more shipments of the masks are expected over the next few weeks.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

