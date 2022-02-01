Whataburger releases WhataWedding apparel just in time for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is Whatasizing the love this February.
The San Antonio-based burger chain released its new WhataWedding collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The collection includes three short-sleeved T-shirts with “WhataBride,” “WhataGroom” and “WhataWedding” designs.
It also has “Just Married” table tents available solo or in a set of five.
The shirts are $25, a single tent is $3.99 and a pack of five tents is $10.99. The items are available for purchase now.
“The new line is a perfect collection of gifts for Valentine’s Day, but will be available to purchase all year long for any time you say ‘I Do,’” a news release states.
