60º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Whataburger releases WhataWedding apparel just in time for Valentine’s Day

These ensembles go together like fries and Whataburger ketchup

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Whataburger, Valentine’s Day
Whataburger’s new WhataWedding collection is available now. (Whataburger)

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is Whatasizing the love this February.

The San Antonio-based burger chain released its new WhataWedding collection just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The collection includes three short-sleeved T-shirts with “WhataBride,” “WhataGroom” and “WhataWedding” designs.

It also has “Just Married” table tents available solo or in a set of five.

Whataburger’s new WhataWedding collection is available now. (Courtesy, Whataburger)

The shirts are $25, a single tent is $3.99 and a pack of five tents is $10.99. The items are available for purchase now.

“The new line is a perfect collection of gifts for Valentine’s Day, but will be available to purchase all year long for any time you say ‘I Do,’” a news release states.

Whataburger’s new WhataWedding collection is available now. (Courtesy, Whataburger)
Whataburger’s new WhataWedding collection is available now. (Courtesy, Whataburger)
Whataburger’s new WhataWedding collection is available now. (Courtesy, Whataburger)

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for six years. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter