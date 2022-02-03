Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead during overnight meet-up

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner is working to positively identify a man who was shot dead during a meet-up in the middle of the night on the city’s East Side.

The victim, who is believed to be 18-years-old, was one of two people targeted by gunfire early Thursday morning.

Police say the two men had gone to the Houston Street Townhomes, located in the 4600 block of E. Houston Street, to meet up with someone and sell an unknown item.

At some point, the meeting turned violent, with the buyer shooting both of them and taking possession of the property.

The 18-year-old, who was shot in his chest, was already dead when officers arrived after 12:30 a.m.

The other man was shot in his foot and is expected to be OK.

Police, so far, have not made any arrests.

They say the only description they had regarding the shooter is that he or she left the apartment complex in a gray vehicle.