1 dead, 1 wounded in apartment parking lot shooting on East Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another person was wounded following a shooting on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of East Houston Street, not far from South W.W. White Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the two victims were shot in some type of meet up in the parking lot at the apartment complex.

Police said they don’t exactly know what the victims were meeting for, but did say one person was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was shot in the foot and was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

SAPD said the suspect fled in a gray vehicle after the shooting. That person has not yet been found.

The name and age of the person killed has not been released. A description of the shooter was not given.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.