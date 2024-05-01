San Antonio Pets Alive! offers $25 adoptions for pets starting in May

From May 1 to May 15, the nonprofit organization offers $25 adoptions at all three SAPA locations

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering a reduced adoption fee for puppies, kittens, cats, and dogs beginning on May 1.

From May 1 to May 15, the nonprofit organization will offer $25 adoptions at all three SAPA locations as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s effort to end pet homelessness.

Recommended Videos

SAPA! Rescue Center—Building 1 is located at 4710 Highway 151, San Antonio, Texas 78227. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAPA! Medical Care & Adoption Center is located at 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109, San Antonio, Texas 78245. It is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Petco Love Adoption Center is located at 6001 NW Loop 410, Suite 103, San Antonio, Texas 78238. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing a capacity crisis and need your help now. Adoptions have slowed while a surge in owner surrenders due to families facing economic and housing challenges has left thousands of highly adoptable pets desperate to find homes,” said Cathy Bissell.

For more information, click here.