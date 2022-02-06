Family’s go-kart trailer, truck stolen from North Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Go-karting isn’t just a hobby for the Robinson family.

”My son is trying to get a championship. It’s fun. Father-dad stuff. My wife is involved, (it’s a) family thing,” Ryan Robinson said.

For them, it’s a way to bring the family closer.

Ryan and his wife Kelly-Rae had their trailer hitched up outside of their home in Blossom Park, a neighborhood on the city’s North Side. It was loaded with four racing karts, ready for the weekend.

“Got the trailer and the truck ready to go out there and this morning it was gone,” Ryan said.

Someone else had other plans.

“Everything was buttoned up,” Kelly-Rae said. “We even had a lock underneath wheel lock that they ended up ripping out.”

The karts stolen were fitted with Fleming motors, something unique in Texas.

The couple hopes this sets them apart and makes them easier to find.

“It’s not just our karts, it’s our livelihood too,” Kelly-Rae said.

The Robinson’s are contractors -- they build elevated decks.

Aside from the karts, their trailer was filled with tools and supplies. The truck itself was also used for work.

“That’s what brings the money in and feeds the family and allows us to have these other things that now we don’t,” Ryan said.

Even more heartbreaking, a neighbor saw the truck driving away this morning but assumed it was the Robinson’s leaving for their competition early.

They hope someone sees the unique stickers on the truck and customized logo on the trailer and calls the police.

“A lot, a lot. It was everything,” Kelly-Rae said.

An SAPD officer wrote up a report and encouraged the Robinson’s to file a claim with their insurance.

In total, their loss is over $100,000.