Beto O’Rourke stops in San Antonio during ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign tour

Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Gubernatorial hopeful Beto O’Rourke is stopping in San Antonio on Thursday as part of his 12-day campaign tour focused on last year’s failure of the power grid.

The former congressman will speak to his supporters at noon at the Espee Pavilion at Sunset Station in downtown San Antonio. His speech will be livestreamed in this article.

O’Rourke kicked off the tour earlier this month, which spans 2,100 miles and 20 Texas cities. The power grid’s stability has been a cornerstone of O’Rourke’s campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

“When Greg Abbott let the grid fail last February, we lost a lot of good people. Texans literally froze to death in the energy capital of the world. Millions lost light, heat, and water. But while those in power failed us, we would not fail each other. Everyday Texans stepped up and brought us through this crisis,” said Beto O’Rourke. “Now that Abbott has still refused to fix the grid — protecting the profits of his donors instead of the lives of our families — it’s important that we step up once more to make sure this never happens again.”

Meanwhile, Abbott is also stopping to campaign in San Antonio on Thursday. The governor is holding an event with business leaders at Sunbelt Material Handling.

