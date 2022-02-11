Here’s how you can score a free fruit tree at Saturday’s Jammin’ Jams event

SAN ANTONIO – If you missed last month’s Jammin’ Jams event to score a free tree, then Saturday is your chance at a do-over!

The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is giving out another 600 free trees at a walk-up site at Monterrey Park, located at 5909 W. Commerce Street. The gates open at 5 a.m., the line starts at 6 a.m. and distribution begins at 8 a.m.

Tree varieties will include avocado, nectarine, peach, pear, orange, pecan, plum and each household is limited to one tree while supplies last. This event is very popular, so attendees wanting a free tree should plan on arriving early.

You do not have to be a San Antonio resident to receive a free tree.

This is the second of four Jammin’ Jams events planned by Parks and Recreation through the end of March. You can view the schedule of the other two events below:

March 5 – Texas A&M University-SA (One University Way/Parking Lot B) – Drive-Thru

March 26 – Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Dr) – Drive-Thru

🌳JAMMIN’ JAMS Tree Adoption🌳 Your San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department is distributing another 600 trees at our... Posted by San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday, February 10, 2022

More on KSAT: