Woman brings sister’s unsolved murder case to light on 10-year anniversary of her death

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is desperate for answers after 10 years of being without her sister because of an unsolved drive-by shooting.

Valerie Coronado only has memories of Consuelo Reynosa, her sister, before the tragic day on Feb. 10, 2012.

“I miss her laugh,” Coronado said. “We would always laugh together. She used to love eating her favorite Hot Cheetos with chamoy.”

Coronado said her sister was a good woman who cherished her children, who were 2 and 4 at the time of the shooting.

“Their mom loved them so much,” Coronado said. “Like that was her life them two children. Everywhere she went, them kids were right behind her. She adored them.”

Reynosa was gunned down while driving home alongside her boyfriend on Fresno Street.

Coronado said she would never forget the day she got the call.

“I didn’t believe them,” she said. “I didn’t until a detective came and told us what happened.”

Since the shooting, life has been a struggle for the family.

Now, there are still no leads in sight on the 10-year anniversary of the tragic crime.

“Every day, we wonder who it is,” Coronado said. “Where are they? Are they going to catch them? I mean, 10 years have gone by, and still nothing. Her kids to this day are still asking, ‘Have you heard anything from the detectives?’ We have heard nothing.”

Coronado said the loss has brought their family closer together. However she still finds herself going through a deeper struggle.

“I will just lock myself in a room all day in the dark because, every day, it crosses my mind, like who, where, what, why. I ask God every day: ‘Why her? Why such an innocent person?’” Coronado said.

She said even though, at times, she finds herself getting discouraged that justice will not be served, she said she is still hopeful and faithful in God that it will be served.

“I don’t hate that person,” Coronado said. “Whoever you are, please find it in your heart to give yourself up. That is all I can really tell you. She was at the wrong place at the wrong time, and you know we just want answers. Someone knows something out there. Ten years have gone by. Someone has got to know something. Even if it is the smallest thing, it may just break the case.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.