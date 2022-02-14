36º

Fire started in vacant West Side house spreads to home next door

2 people displaced by fire

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Monterey street fire image (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started in what was supposed to be a vacant house on the city’s West Side Monday morning spread to the home next door, destroying it and displacing two people.

San Antonio firefighters arrived before 3 a.m. to flames and smoke coming through the roof of a home at the corner of S. General McMullen and Monterey Street.

Before they could put out the fire, it began to spread to the home next door, also setting it on fire.

Two people in that second home were able to escape safely.

Firefighters say the vacant home where the fire started often is frequented by homeless people.

At one point, they had a report that a homeless man might be inside the house.

However, they say they searched and did not find anyone there.

Fire investigators are looking into the possibility that someone started the fire, either purposely or, perhaps, while trying to keep warm inside that vacant home.

They say they are looking at surveillance video from a neighbor’s home as part of their investigation.

