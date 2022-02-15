Man accused of snapping upskirt photos at H-E-B wanted by New Braunfels police

The male in this picture was seen using his cell phone to capture upskirt images of a female shopper at H-E-B.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police are looking for a man accused of snapping upskirt photos of a female shopper at H-E-B.

NBPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect after store surveillance cameras recorded him taking photos with his cell phone.

The incident took place on Jan 4. at the H-E-B Plus location on FM 306.

He is described by police in a Facebook post as approximately 5-foot 6-inches tall. He was seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Taking upskirt photos is a state jail felony offense known as invasive visual recording.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect or indictment by a grand jury.

To remain anonymous and to collect the reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.