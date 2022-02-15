Look back at snow-covered San Antonio on 1-year anniversary of historic winter storm in Texas

Snow at the Alamo in February 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – One year ago Texas experienced an unprecedented winter storm that brought single-digit temperatures to many parts of the state, including San Antonio.

Several inches of snow fell in the KSAT viewing area and, after enduring a brutally cold week, it warmed up several days later and people were wearing shorts as the last of the snow melted.

While there was horrible tragedy due to the failure of Texas power grid, there was also beauty in seeing a snow-covered city that’s known more for blistering hot summers than frigid winters.

Here’s a look back at the snowy aftermath of Texas’ 2021 winter storm:

Snow day in San Antonio during February winter storm 2021. (KSAT 12)

(Images of the snow across the San Antonio area during February.) (KSAT)

Children play with a sled as snow begins to accumulate, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

San Antonio H-E-B 48 in snow. Image: Carlos Castro, H-E-B partner (H-E-B)

Snow in northeast San Antonio. Courtesy: Robert Mays (KSAT)

Husky sees its first snow in San Antonio, Feb. 14. 2021 (KSAT)

Aerial photos show snow in a Cibolo neighborhood on Feb. 15, 2021. (Rene Cardenas/KSAT)

Aerial photos show snow in a Cibolo neighborhood on Feb. 15, 2021. (Rene Cardenas/KSAT)

Aerial photos show snow in a Cibolo neighborhood on Feb. 15, 2021. (Rene Cardenas/KSAT)

AldoQ: Enjoying the snow (KSAT)

This baby seems to be loving it! (Photo provided by a KPRC 2 viewer in Pearland, Texas)

Snow at the Alamo

A woman walks through falling snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bernice Kearney: Snow on the front porch of KSAT12 (Courtesy, user)

bcaldera: Found the snow/ice tag (Courtesy, user)