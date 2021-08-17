Mostly Cloudy icon
Tonight at 9: ‘Texas Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong,’ a KSAT 12 investigative special

Airing at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17: A special collaboration between KSAT Explains and the Defenders

Brina Monterroza, Executive Producer

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Lexi Salazar, Producer

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

Patrick Alvarez, KSAT Director

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Sarah Spivey, Meteorologist

Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong
SAN ANTONIO‘Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong’ airs on KSAT 12 at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The collaboration between KSAT Explains and the KSAT 12 Defenders examines the February storm and its aftermath. You can also livestream the special in the video player above or watch it on-demand afterward.

Four minutes and 37 seconds.

That’s how close Texas came to a catastrophic power grid crash during February’s winter storm that would have left more than 25 million people in the state without electricity and wiped out cell service for weeks.

While we narrowly avoided that, the storm was still devastating. Millions of Texans were left without power in frigid temperatures. Hundreds of people died - some from hypothermia, others while trying to keep their families warm. Some died when medical equipment they relied on lost power. Then there’s the financial fallout: Texans hit with shockingly high energy bills and utility companies forced to declare bankruptcy.

Six months have now passed since the storm. ‘Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong’ provides a look at what we have learned about the disaster in the past half-year, and lays out how city and state leaders have responded.

Watch the full special tonight on KSAT 12, in the video player above or on the free KSAT streaming app that works with Roku and most smart devices.

About the Authors:

Brina is the Executive Producer of the NightBeat and KSAT Explains. She has been with KSAT since 2015. She is a Houston native and proud to call San Antonio home.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined the KSAT 12 Defenders in 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat. He provides restaurant health reports for KSAT's "Behind the Kitchen Door." Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

