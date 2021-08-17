Tonight at 9: ‘Texas Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong,’ a KSAT 12 investigative special

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong’ airs on KSAT 12 at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The collaboration between KSAT Explains and the KSAT 12 Defenders examines the February storm and its aftermath. You can also livestream the special in the video player above or watch it on-demand afterward.

Four minutes and 37 seconds.

That’s how close Texas came to a catastrophic power grid crash during February’s winter storm that would have left more than 25 million people in the state without electricity and wiped out cell service for weeks.

While we narrowly avoided that, the storm was still devastating. Millions of Texans were left without power in frigid temperatures. Hundreds of people died - some from hypothermia, others while trying to keep their families warm. Some died when medical equipment they relied on lost power. Then there’s the financial fallout: Texans hit with shockingly high energy bills and utility companies forced to declare bankruptcy.

Six months have now passed since the storm. ‘Power Grid Failure: What Went Wrong’ provides a look at what we have learned about the disaster in the past half-year, and lays out how city and state leaders have responded.

Six months have now passed since the storm.