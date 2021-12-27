Images show rare beauty of snow storm in February 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Read more stories wrapping 2021 here.
Snow in San Antonio? It’s not common but the winter storm in February brought several inches of snowfall to San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
There was heart-breaking tragedy in that brutal week of record-breaking cold with power outages, homes damaged and lives lost — but there was also exquisite beauty as the city was covered in a rare blanket of powdery snow for days.
In true Texas fashion, it was fleeting. Just days after the heavy snowfall, the weather warmed up enough that people were wearing shorts as the snow melted.
We take a look back at some images that show the exceptional beauty of those 2021 San Antonio snow days:
You can browse through more images of last February’s snowstorm from KSAT viewers on our KSAT Connect page.
