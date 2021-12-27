Images show rare beauty of snow storm in February 2021

Snow at the Alamo in February 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Read more stories wrapping 2021 here.

Snow in San Antonio? It’s not common but the winter storm in February brought several inches of snowfall to San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

There was heart-breaking tragedy in that brutal week of record-breaking cold with power outages, homes damaged and lives lost — but there was also exquisite beauty as the city was covered in a rare blanket of powdery snow for days.

In true Texas fashion, it was fleeting. Just days after the heavy snowfall, the weather warmed up enough that people were wearing shorts as the snow melted.

We take a look back at some images that show the exceptional beauty of those 2021 San Antonio snow days:

The Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. (KSAT 12)

(Images of the snow across the San Antonio area during February.) (KSAT)

An aerial view of San Antonio's Northeast Side covered in snow in February 2021 submitted by KSAT Connect user jwill03. (KSAT)

Engineer sweeping the snow out of satellite dish to improved reception. If the dish is full of snow, the signal degrades and is not usable. (KSAT 12)

A Park Policeman patrols along the River Walk as snow falls, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

2-year-old Wesley walks in the snow during the winter storm in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Children play with a sled as snow begins to accumulate, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two people play in the snow in San Antonio, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mission San Juan (KSAT 12)

Snow day in San Antonio during February winter storm 2021. (KSAT 12)

Espada Park (KSAT 12)

Arneson River Theatre covered in snow in February 2021. (KSAT 12)

You can browse through more images of last February’s snowstorm from KSAT viewers on our KSAT Connect page.

Ad

Related: