12 On Your Side: Important baby formula recall, pricy avocadoes and top car picks

Happy Friday, everybody.

Let’s start off with a very important parent alert about infant formula that may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. There are reports of four babies getting very sick, including one in Texas.

Parents, check the expiration date. If it’s April 1, 2022, or later, then you need to check the codes. The affected products have a number on the bottom starting with the first two digits 22-37 and also contains K8, SH or Z2 in the code.

Holy guacamole, folks! You can expect the price of avocados to climb. I know they already fluctuate a lot anyway. The U.S. banned the import of avocados from Mexico last weekend. H-E-B told me they don’t anticipate a supply disruption, but some other businesses, especially restaurants are definitely concerned. Here’s a link to our story.

Thinking about buying a new car? It’s not easy these days with supply issues. But we can still dream and plan, right? Consumer Reports is out with its annual list of top picks in various categories. One new one on their list this year is Ford’s Mustang Mach E. In addition to that electric vehicle, there are some other hybrids on the list. Check it out here.

President’s Day is Monday and holidays typically mean sales. The biggies will be mattresses and appliances. However, with prices up on just about everything, you may want to wait for inflation to cool off. If you really need a new mattress or dishwasher, though, now is a good time.

Enjoy your weekend and be safe!

Marilyn

