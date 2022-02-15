Your guacamole could soon cost more as Mexican avocado ban continues

Your avocado toast and guacamole could soon cost you more as the U.S. suspension on imports of avocados from Mexico continues for a fourth day.

The move has restaurateurs a little nervous and wholesalers hopeful the matter will be resolved soon.

At Pete’s Tako House on Brooklyn Avenue, avocados are on the menu a lot.

“That’s a staple for Tex-Mex food,” said owner Pete Rios. “Everyone loves their avocados.”

For now, they’re served up with a side of concern. Rios knows when supplies are tightened, prices rise. And, that will add up since he buys about a case of avocados every day. He’s currently paying $55 a box.

“So, the impact will be quick as soon as prices start to go up.”

It may not take long.

At River City Produce, where they bring in avocados by the truckload, owner Nando Gonzalez says they’re currently paying about $50 a box. He’s already getting quotes from sellers for $80.

It’s a price he’s not going to pay yet, calling it a false price set by speculation. He’s hopeful the import issue will be resolved soon. Meantime, his warehouse is well stocked.

“There is still plenty of supply in the local supply chain,” he said.

As for what shoppers will see at H-E-B, the grocer said they are staying in close contact with their suppliers and “currently don’t foresee any disruption to supply.”

Rios’ supplier is already scoping out California’s upcoming crops just in case the ban on Mexico’s fruit drags on.

Rios is hoping not to have to raise his prices, but after the past two years of pandemic and supply chain challenges, the avocado snag is just the latest economic whammy.

And for now, guacamole is on the menu.