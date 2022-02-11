Recall roundup: COVID tests, mattresses, space heaters, stools and ping pong tables recalled

Certain Covid-19 home tests are being recalled because they were illegally imported and are not authorized for use, the U.D. Food and Drug Administration announced.

COVID-19 home tests recalled

SAN ANTONIO – Certain COVID-19 home tests are recalled because they were illegally imported, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

SD Biosensor, Inc. has voluntarily recalled its Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Tests. The tests are not authorized for use in the U.S, according to the FDA.

The FDA warned if anyone has them, they should discard them. And, if anyone has used one, they should consider getting retested with an FDA-approved test.

Other product recalls

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced recalls of other products, including mattresses, space heaters, swivel stools and ping pong tables.

Serta mattresses

Serta recalled some Perfect Sleeper mattresses, all sizes, because they failed to meet federal flammability standards and pose a fire risk.

They were sold last July through September at Ashley Furniture, Macy’s, Sam’s Club and Serta.

Owners should contact Serta to see if their mattress is included in the recall and arrange for a replacement.

Ad

The white single-sided mattresses have navy blue side panels. The model number and “Prototype ID: L1″ can be seen on a white tag on the mattress.

For more information, visit www.serta.com. Scroll down to “support” and then click on “recall information.”

Personal heaters

Shop LC is recalling 4,500 personal space heaters because they can overheat and start a fire.

The electric space heaters are black or white with a gold grill and were sold individually or in sets of two.

Owners are urged to contact Shop LC and get their money back. For more information, visit www.shoplc.com and click on “product recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Red swivel stools

Harbor Freight Tools recalled nearly 480,000 red swivel stools. They’re the Pittsburgh Automotive Pneumatic Roller Seats sold nationwide from July 2014 through September 2021.

The company has received nearly 100 reports of the set weld breaking and 10 reports of injuries from people who fell from the broken seat.

Ad

Owners can return them to the store for a replacement or a refund in the form of a gift card.

For more information, visit www.harborfreight.com/rollerseatrecall.

Ping pong tables

Escalade Sports is recalling more than 5,000 Avenger Table Tennis tables sold last fall at Target after several reports of tables collapsing.

Do not return the table to Target. Instead, contact Escalade Sports for a free repair kit or a refund.

For more information, visit http://www.escaladesports.com/pages/recalls.