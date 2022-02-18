Popular infant formulas recalled after reports of serious illnesses

The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents to throw out certain powdered infant formulas as it investigates reports of four serious illnesses, including one death, that may be linked to the products.

The formulas affected are certain lots of Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powders. Liquids are not included in the recall.

The FDA said infections stemming from the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport have been linked to powdered infant formula manufactured at Abbott Nutrition’s plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

The FDA’s investigation includes four infant infections and hospitalizations that may be connected to the products. One of the children is from Texas.

To see if your canisters are affected, look on the bottom. If it meets all of the following, do not use it.

*The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37.

* The code includes K8, SH, or Z2.

* The expiration date is April 1, 2022 or later.

Abbott has set up a web page where parents can type in the code on the bottom of the products to see whether they are affects. Parents can also call 800-986-8540.

Symptoms of Cronobacter infection include life-threatening infections like sepsis, meningitis, temperature changes and bowel damage. Salmonella can also cause life-threatening conditions. Other symptoms include fever, abdominal cramps, aches, fever and diarrhea.

In other baby-related recalls:

Zeno is recalling infant walkers sold between 2018 and 2021. Babies can be seriously injured or even killed while using them, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned. The walkers do not meet federal safety standards as they can fit through standard doorways and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step. Also, the CPSC says a baby could slip down through the leg opening and his head could become trapped. Parents are urged to contact Zeno for a refund.

Valco Baby is also recalling Snap Duo Trend Strollers. The company has received 207 reports of the front wheels cracking or coming off while in use. The strollers were sold in 2020. Owners can contact the company for a wheel assembly replacement.

