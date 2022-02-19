Old park, new look: Historic San Pedro Springs Park receives improvements

SAN ANTONIO – It won’t be long before summer is here and the heat waves settle back in Texas.

In just a few months, schools will close for summer and when they do, the San Pedro Springs Park will be ready to receive families for some outdoor fun in the sun.

“We’ve just recently completed our 2017 bond improvement here at the park, so we are super excited to have people come out and enjoy and discover the new improvements to the park,” said Connie Swann, marketing manager with SA Parks and Recreation.

San Pedro Springs is the second oldest public park in the country. The 46-acre recreational grounds now feature new and improved parking areas, new lighting, a completed walking trail, and over a hundred new trees, plantings, and irrigations systems.

“I’m very happy and it’s really, really nice right now compared to the way it was before,” a District 1 resident said.

The renovations were a collaborative effort between the city’s public works department, parks and recreation, and District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo as part of the voter-approved 2017-2022 bond program.

The total budget for this project was $1.8 million.

San Antonio Parks and Recreation says this is just the first of several beautification efforts across the city.

They will also be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate improvements made to MLK park on the city’s East Side this weekend.

