Breakdown with #StephAndSteve Primary Election preview

Experts from Trinity University and San Antonio will discuss what’s on the ballot in upcoming election, as well as the importance of voting

Landon Lowe, Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor

SAN ANTONIO – While there is no presidential election in 2022, there are still important races, both local and statewide. Some of the races during the March 1 primaries include Texas governor, Bexar County Judge and U.S. House of Representative seats. Those races will ultimately be decided during the general election on Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., hosts Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will be joined by experts from around San Antonio to take a look at what is on the ballot for the Primary Election and the importance of the Latino vote, as well as the youth vote.

The panelists include:

  • Former Precinct 3 Commissioner and City Councilman Kevin Wolff
  • Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs Consultant
  • Juan Sepúlveda, J.D., Trinity University President’s Special Advisor for Inclusive Excellence
  • Jamie Thompson, M.Ed., Trinity University Assistant Dean of Students & Director of Student Involvement

How to watch

The show streams on all KSAT’s digital platforms, including:

