Breakdown with #StephAndSteve Primary Election preview

SAN ANTONIO – While there is no presidential election in 2022, there are still important races, both local and statewide. Some of the races during the March 1 primaries include Texas governor, Bexar County Judge and U.S. House of Representative seats. Those races will ultimately be decided during the general election on Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m., hosts Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez will be joined by experts from around San Antonio to take a look at what is on the ballot for the Primary Election and the importance of the Latino vote, as well as the youth vote.

The panelists include:

Former Precinct 3 Commissioner and City Councilman Kevin Wolff

Demonte Alexander, San Antonio-based Public Affairs Consultant

Juan Sepúlveda, J.D., Trinity University President’s Special Advisor for Inclusive Excellence

Jamie Thompson, M.Ed., Trinity University Assistant Dean of Students & Director of Student Involvement

