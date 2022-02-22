2022 Air Force Fiesta San Antonio medal unveiled

SAN ANTONIO – Air Education and Training Command officials have unveiled the 2022 Air Force Fiesta Medal.

This year, the theme inscribed on the medal is “First Step, First Flight, First Command,” in honor of AETC’s 80th anniversary as an Air Force Command, officials said in a news release.

The design uses colors like the Air Force’s signature blue and yellow to symbolize the festive nature of Fiesta. The medal also includes the San Antonio skyline with three aircraft that resemble the T-38 Talon, P-51 Mustang, and F-35A Lightning II soaring in, which officials said is a commemoration of the U.S. Air Force’s history.

The medal was designed by Air Force Recruiting Service member and San Antonio native Mike Carabajal.

“If you close your eyes and think of San Antonio and Fiesta, I am confident you will think of the vibrant colors, smell the wonderful Mexican dishes being prepared and hear the mariachi bands playing,” Carabajal said. “While a medal can’t convey all of those things, I hope I was able to capture something that honors both our Air Force and Fiesta in San Antonio, as well as the strong partnership between the two.”

According to Air Force officials, there are more than 140,000 active duty military, government civilians, veterans, and their families who live in San Antonio.

“Airmen and Guardians train, live and work in San Antonio as we serve our nation,” said Chief Master Sgt. Erik C. Thompson, AETC command chief master sergeant. “The San Antonio community has always provided unwavering support to our Airmen, Guardians, and their families, and we are proud to call San Antonio home no matter how long we serve here. Fiesta is a time-honored tradition that makes our bonds even stronger in Military City USA.”

