San Antonio fugitive on Texas 10 Most Wanted list arrested

Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, was wanted for aggravated assault and parole violations, Texas DPS says.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been arrested.

According to a news release, Ruben Alvarado Castro was arrested on Feb. 15 by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) special agents at a hotel.

Castro had been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List since Jan. 12. Authorities said Castro was wanted since May 2021 after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an arrest warrant for a parole violation.

The Bexar County Sheriff also issued a warrant on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In Sept., the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse in 2008. Authorities said he was sentenced to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release however, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. He was released from prison in 2017.

He was later sentenced in 2019 to three years in prison for fraudulent use of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities said Castro was also a member of the Texas Mexican Mafia.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.

