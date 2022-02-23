35º

Police find suspect, gun, not far from scene of shooting outside East Side bar

Victim, 34, critically wounded

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they didn’t have to look for a suspect in connection with a shooting outside an East Side bar.

They say they tracked down that 33-year-old man just down the street from the scene, which was near Loop 410 and Rigsby Avenue.

Officers say they also found the gun involved on the ground near the victim.

They say the two men had been arguing inside JD’s Sports Bar, then took their disagreement outdoors.

Witnesses told them the two began physically fighting just before one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The 34-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition as he was rushed to a hospital.

A preliminary police report did not specify which charges the suspect in this case will face, nor did it reveal the names of those involved.

