Authorities ID man fatally shot at Southeast Side apartment complex

The shooting happened on Feb. 15 in the 3200 block of Bolmore Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Man fatally shot at apartment complex on Southeast Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was fatally shot at a Southeast Side apartment complex last week.

Ace Shonka, 43, was shot multiple times on the evening of Feb. 15 in the 3200 block of Bolmore Road.

San Antonio police said officers found him lying in the parking lot. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter fled in an unknown vehicle, and the shooter’s identity is unknown at this time. The motive for the shooting is also unknown.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

