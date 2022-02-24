Converse police searching for 3 men who broke into several storage units

Converse police are searching for three men who broke into the Rocket Self Storage on Feb. 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Converse police are searching for three men who broke into numerous storage units earlier this month.

Officers said the men arrived in a silver BMW just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Rocket Self Storage Units at 8678 FM 78.

Surveillance images captured them breaking into the units, but their faces could not be seen. Their vehicle did not have a front license plate, and the back license plate appeared to be a paper tag.

The property owner is now offering a $1,000 reward, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. K. Clary at 210-988-1539 or kclary@conversepd.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.