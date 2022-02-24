32º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Several hospitalized after shooting at Northeast Side shopping center, police say

Police searching for several suspects

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: shooting, northeast side, shopping center
Several people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping strip center at 90 Lanark Drive. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are hospitalized, including a child, after a shooting involving multiple people on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. near Austin Highway and Lanark Drive.

Officers found a wounded 31-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander in a laundromat where bullets flew through the glass and hit her.

Police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the shopping center that housed the laundromat and other businesses.

Approximately 40 shots were fired from two different calibers. Police say multiple people are involved in this shooting.

The woman in the laundromat was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by emergency medical services.

Three people, ranging from ages 16 to 21, showed up at Northeast Baptist Hospital with a 1-year-old child. The three were injured from the shooting, and the child was likely wounded by broken glass, police said.

Police have not released a motive and are not releasing suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email