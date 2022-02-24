Several hospitalized after shooting at Northeast Side shopping center, police say

Several people were wounded in a shooting at a shopping strip center at 90 Lanark Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are hospitalized, including a child, after a shooting involving multiple people on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. near Austin Highway and Lanark Drive.

Officers found a wounded 31-year-old woman who was an innocent bystander in a laundromat where bullets flew through the glass and hit her.

Police said the shooting took place in the parking lot of the shopping center that housed the laundromat and other businesses.

Approximately 40 shots were fired from two different calibers. Police say multiple people are involved in this shooting.

The woman in the laundromat was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by emergency medical services.

Three people, ranging from ages 16 to 21, showed up at Northeast Baptist Hospital with a 1-year-old child. The three were injured from the shooting, and the child was likely wounded by broken glass, police said.

Police have not released a motive and are not releasing suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are limited at this time.