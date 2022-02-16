Man fatally shot at apartment complex on Southeast Side, SAPD says

A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the SE Side, SAPD says.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting broke out at an apartment complex on the Southeast Side Tuesday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive.

Police say when they arrived at the apartment complex, they found a man in his 50s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and further details are limited at this time.

