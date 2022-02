SAPD responds to a stabbing at a bus stop at N. Zarzamora Street and Culebra Road on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed at a bus stop on San Antonio’s West Side.

The incident happened Thursday morning on North Zarzamora Street near Culebra Road.

Police said a man stabbed another man and then fled.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Additional details about the incident were not released but police said they’re trying to “narrow down” the assailant.

