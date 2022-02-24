Injured man uncooperative with police as they investigate possible shooting on SE Side

A man was uncooperative with police after suffering a head and neck injury that police suspect was the result of a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was uncooperative with police after suffering a head and neck injury that police suspect was the result of a shooting on the Southeast Side on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at The Villas at Pecan Manor in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley, just west of Interstate 37.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition, but details about his injuries are unknown.

Police said he may have been shot in the neck and grazed on the head.

The man is being uncooperative and claiming he has no idea what happened, police said.

Information about the assailant is unknown at this time.

