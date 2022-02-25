39º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Suspected drunk driver arrested following scuffle with deputies in SW Bexar County, BCSO says

The incident stemmed from a rollover crash on I-35 and Shepherd Road

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Tags: Arrest, DWI, Bexar County, BCSO
An alleged drunk driver was tased and taken into custody after he acted “erratic and combative” toward Bexar County deputies following a rollover accident. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY – An alleged drunk driver was tased and taken into custody after acting “erratic and combative” toward Bexar County deputies following a rollover accident, officials said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Friday on I-35 and Shepherd Road in Southwest Bexar County.

Deputies said the driver’s pickup truck was found rolled over in the area. When they tried to help the driver, the situation escalated.

The driver was believed to be intoxicated, and when deputies tried to detain them, a struggle ensued. This led to a deputy tasing the driver to get them to comply, according to the BCSO.

Authorities said the driver was arrested for suspicion of DWI.

The scuffle resulted in minor injuries for the driver, and they were taken to University Hospital out of precaution.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved in the rollover. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Luis Cienfuegos is a photographer at KSAT 12.

email