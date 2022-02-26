Abandoned SUV goes up in flames on side of Loop 410, police say

An abandoned SUV on the side of Loop 410 went up in flames overnight on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned SUV on the side of Loop 410 went up in flames overnight on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The vehicle fire happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on NE Loop 410 and Starcrest Drive, in the westbound lanes.

Police said a patrolman discovered the fully-engulfed vehicle, but no one was found inside at the time.

Firefighters were able to get control of the flames and put them out. Traffic was able to keep moving throughout the fire response.

No injuries were reported.

