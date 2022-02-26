Search underway for man accused of assaulting woman in her own home, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a woman inside of her own home just four days ago.

The incident happened Tuesday Feb. 22 when Miguel Lopez went to the woman’s residence, where he was not allowed at.

Deputies said when the woman confronted Lopez, he allegedly punched her in the eye. She claimed she felt dizzy and was unable to see after the encounter.

Lopez allegedly pushed the woman until he made his way inside of the home, according to the BCSO. But, she was able to safely escape and call 911.

When deputies arrived at the home, Lopez had already left and he’s been on the run since.

Upon further investigation, authorities found that Lopez has a criminal history and that he was out on bond for family violence at the time of the alleged assault. He also violated a protective order, deputies said.

Anyone with more information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to call the BCSO at 210-335-6000.

