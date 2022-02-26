Public memorial service announced for San Antonio fire engineer who died of COVID-19

Lyle Crawford, SAFD fire engineer, passed away after a long battle with COVID-19, the department said.

SAN ANTONIO – A public memorial service will be held Wednesday for a San Antonio fire engineer who recently passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Lyle Crawford died Feb. 16 after a long battle with the virus, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. Crawford began working with the San Antonio Fire Department in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the EMS Division.

“Known for a fierce dedication to his friends and family, all who knew and loved Lyle will forever be grateful for our time with him. Our SAFD family extends our most sincere condolences and sympathy to the Crawford family, and dedicate ourselves to forever being a part of their lives and wrapping them in love and support,” SAFD officials said in a Facebook post.

Attendees will arrive at 9 a.m. at Community Bible Church, located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E, and the memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m., according to the San Antonio Fire Association.

The service will be open to the general public.

