Man critically injured after being punched, stabbed in leg while asleep, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was punched several times and stabbed in the leg while he was asleep.

The incident happened around 12:58 a.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Applewood.

Police said the suspect, a man between the ages of 21-25, went into the victim’s bedroom while he was sleeping and punched him several times before stabbing him once in his left thigh.

The suspect took off in a black Cadillac sedan before officers arrived, but SAPD is still looking for him.

The injured man was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. The investigation continues.

