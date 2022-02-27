44º

Family displaced after North Side home goes up in flames, SAFD says

Damages to the home are estimated at $150K, fire officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

A family is displaced after flames tore through their North Side home overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 19000 block of Encino Brook.

According to SAFD, the fire started in the garage before it quickly spread to the attic.

Eventually, the flames broke through the roof as fire crews continued their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames, but the damages to the home were significant, estimated at $150K, according to fire officials.

The family was able to safely escape the fire and no injuries were reported. SAFD said they had another place to stay in town.

The investigation into what caused the fire continues.

