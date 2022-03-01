Man in custody after fatal shooting on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he shot and killed a woman on the North Side according to San Antonio police.

Enrique Lara, 54, was arrested in Piedras Negras, Mexico, after a police investigation determined that he had fled the country.

The incident began after people reported hearing gunshot wounds followed by the sound of a car taking off near the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard around 1:15 p.m Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 51-year-old Maria Virginia Hernandez shot on the ground, police said.

Officials said emergency medical services personnel attempted to save Hernandez’s life, but she died at the scene.

The US Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force is assisting in Lara’s extradition.