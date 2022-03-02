City of San Antonio, police union negotiators reach agreement on contract

Ron DeLord, an attorney for SAPOA, shakes hands with Liz Provencio, First Assistant City Attorney, after the two sides reached an agreement on a new contract.

After just over a year of negotiations, city and union negotiators have hammered out a tentative deal at the bargaining table for a new contract covering San Antonio police officers for the next four-and-a-half years.

The deal includes various changes to officer disciplinary processes, including an attempt to limit an arbitrator’s power to reinstate fired cops. It also includes 15% in annual raises through FY 2026, along with a 2% lump sum payment to officers when the contract takes effect.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was pleased with the deal, he said Wednesday.

“Considering the history of prior collective bargaining negotiations, I’m personally thrilled that the City of San Antonio and the new SAPOA leadership have been able reach a deal in roughly a year that both sides agree is right for the public and right for our uniformed officers and their families,” he said.

The tentative agreement still needs to be approved by the membership of the San Antonio Police Officers Association (SAPOA) and the San Antonio City Council before it’s official.

The deal came at the end of the 33rd meeting between the two sides since talks began in February 2021.