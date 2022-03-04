2 Bexar County primary races are still too close to call

SAN ANTONIO – Most of the dust has settled from Tuesday night’s primary election, but two races in Bexar County are still too close to call, according to election officials.

There are slim margins in the Democratic primary races for county clerk and district clerk that could still change as additional ballots come in by the close of business on Monday, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said in an email to KSAT 12 News. The ballots will then go through a final tabulation on Tuesday.

In the county clerk race, incumbent Lucy Adame-Clark holds a 256-vote lead over Rachel Garcia Cavazos. In the district clerk race, Gloria Martinez is likely heading to the runoff with 26% of the vote, but it is unclear who she will face. Christine Castillo, who currently has 19% of the vote, holds a 582-vote lead over incumbent Mary Angie Garcia.

Roughly 35% of mail ballots were rejected due to new voting restrictions that went into effect this year. Election staff have been notifying voters about their rejected ballots, and those voters have until Monday to cure their ballots.

Ad

According to the unofficial results, 183,432 voters cast a ballot in the Bexar County primary races, amounting to a 15% turnout. Democratic voters led the way with 95,361 votes, while 88,071 Republican ballots were cast.

Read more: