Fire destroys abandoned home on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home on the West Side was destroyed by a fire late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Patton Boulevard, not far from Highway 90 and Cupples Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the blaze showing after receiving a call for an unauthorized burn. The fire had already blown out all the windows of the house, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has been called in to determine the exact cause. The home is now considered a total loss.

Both the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department responded to the call.

No injures were reported.