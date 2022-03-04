Medina County man arrested in Tennessee for murders of mother, stepfather, deputies say

MEDINA COUNTY – A Medina County man was arrested in Tennessee and is charged with capital murder after deputies found his mother and stepfather dead inside of their home.

Deputies were called to Jeffery Omarah’s parents’ home for a welfare check in the 100 block of CR 6816 at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, deputies found Omarah’s mother and stepfather deceased inside.

As the investigation continued, deputies were able to secure an arrest warrant for Omarah for capital murder.

He was later spotted in Lenden, Tennessee, driving his stepfather’s pickup truck and taken into custody by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

Medina County deputies went to Omarah’s location in Tennessee, where they interviewed him and collected other evidence.

Omarah has since been charged in both murders and will be transported to the Medina County Jail.

Ad

More on KSAT: