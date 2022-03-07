Man arrested for child sex crime 2 days before starting job as temporary Bexar County jailer, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested on an active warrant for a child sex crime two days before he was scheduled to start working at the Bexar County Jail, according to authorities.

Alucard Harris was wanted for online solicitation of a minor with intent for sexual contact. He was arrested Saturday but was slated to start his job as a temporary jailer on Monday.

Deputies were called to a home in far West Bexar County for “an outcry of sexual assault involving a minor,” a news release stated. Upon further investigation, deputies said the victim identified Harris through the social media app Snapchat, which officials said he used to communicate with her.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies later learned that Harris had applied for a job with BCSO. As a result of his arrest, officials said his conditional offer of employment will be withdrawn.

Harris is being held in the Bexar County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Ad

BCSO Child Safe Investigators are working the investigation, and anyone with information on other potential victims is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6070 or via email at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

More on KSAT: