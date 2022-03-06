Have you seen this man? Deputies say he robbed a Dripping Springs gas station

The Hay's County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a man who robbed a gas station in Dripping Springs.

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – The Hays County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man they say robbed a Dripping Springs gas station Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 10:49 a.m. at the Circle K Gas Station located in the 100 block of US 290.

Deputies said the man approached a clerk and demanded money. He then fled the scene in a white, four-door Volkswagon Jetta with damage to the front passenger side door panel.

There is no danger to the public and the investigation continues.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or Detective Lisa McNiel at 512-268-0349 or lisa.mcniel@co.hays.tx.us.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or submitting your tips online at P3tips.com.

