Final vote count solidifies results in 2 close Bexar County primary races

SAN ANTONIO – Two local primary races have been decided after the Bexar County Elections Department released a final vote tally on Tuesday.

The slim margins in the Democratic primary races for county clerk and district clerk did not change by much after officials added roughly 2,535 late mail and provisional ballots to the count.

In the county clerk race, incumbent Lucy Adame-Clark held on to a 363-vote lead over Rachel Garcia Cavazos to secure the Democratic nomination.

In the district clerk race, Gloria Martinez is heading to the runoff with 26% of the vote, where she will face Christine Castillo, who secured 19%. Castillo held a 515-vote lead over incumbent Mary Angie Garcia to edge her way into the runoff.

Roughly 35% of mail ballots were rejected due to new voting restrictions that went into effect this year, officials said. Election staff notified those voters about their rejected ballots, who had until Monday to cure their ballot so it could be counted.

In all, 185,972 voters cast a ballot in the Bexar County primary races, amounting to a 16% turnout. Democratic voters led the way with 96,957 votes, while 89,015 Republican ballots were cast.

