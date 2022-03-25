87º

W.D. Deli sold to new owners who plan to ‘carry on the tradition’

Signature San Antonio sandwich spot on Broadway under new ownership

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – After more than a year on the market, a longtime San Antonio lunch spot on Broadway is under new ownership.

Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo, who started W.D. Deli in 1990, told KSAT that they’ve sold the business to Steve Clemens and Kelly Palubiak.

Clemens is the regional director of Bob’s Steak & Chop House and has worked at several other San Antonio restaurants over the past 30 years. Palubiak has years of experience running catering and private dining program for Saltgrass Steakhouse.

According to the news release, the new owners “were a perfect match” for the restaurant and are prepared to “carry on the tradition of great food served in a fun and funky atmosphere over the almost hundred year house on Broadway.”

The restaurant was put up for sale in June 2020.

Beers previously told KSAT 12 News that it was time for him to hang it up.

“As we both are getting closer to retirement age, we feel this is a good time,” he said, adding they bought a condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, that they would like to spend more time in.

While he calls the next step a “tough decision,” he said it was the “best career I could have ever imagined.”

